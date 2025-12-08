Massive fire at strip mall in Garden City caused significant damage, officials say

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Garden City Fire Department said a strip mall suffered significant damage following a large commercial fire on Sunday night.

See video from the scene below

Crews battle large fire at Garden City strip mall

Firefighters responded to the strip mall on Middlebelt north of Ford Rd. after a passerby noticed the fire and stopped at the fire department to report the incident.

Crews from Garden City, Westland, Wayne, Inkster, Dearborn Heights, Dearborn, Livonia and the Wayne County Metro Airport responded due to the size and complexity of the blaze.

According to the fire department, firefighters had to take a defensive posture due to the heavy fire load and structural compromise of the rooftop.

The fire caused significant damage to the entire building and a nearby business sustained smoke damage. No injuries were reported.