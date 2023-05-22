Massive fire Sunday at flower barn in Richmond under investigation

A massive barn fire in Richmond on Sunday had people doing a double-take as you could see smoke from miles away.

The huge flames and tower smoke were coming from Theuts Flower Barn, which is just north of Pound Rd. on the outskirts of the city.

According to fire crews, there were thankfully no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jeff Debuck, who sent us video of the fire, said it was the biggest fire he's ever seen.

People from around the area showed up to see what was on fire, and video and pictures flooded social media.

We did speak to the owners of Theuts Flower Barn. They confirmed no one was hurt but did not know what started the intense inferno.