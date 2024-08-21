Massive mulch fire in on Detroit's west side impacting air quality

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A massive mulch fire on Detroit's west side is impacting air quality across the city.

Watch our live coverage from this morning on the massive mulch fire impacting Detroit's air quality

Massive Mulch Fire impacting air quality

The mulch fire is at least the size of five football fields, with the Detroit Fire Department telling us they started responding to it around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. They also told us that no one has been injured from this fire.

VIDEO: Chopper 7 captures footage of DFD fighting mulch fire on Detroit's west side

Chopper 7 captures footage of DFD fighting mulch fire on Detroit's west side

The fire is still active as of Wednesday morning, with DFD working to contain it and secure the perimeter around it.

Set Duct Manufacturing only has a fence protecting their business from the fire, but they are concerned about the smoke.

"We were worried it was going to get close to our trucks, and our yard outside" said Dion Earehart. "If the smoke gets bad, I'm not going to keep these guys here, because you never know what's in them fumes. I'll send them home and they'll be done."

The cause of the mulch fire is still being investigated by DFD. We have heard of people smelling this smoke all the way in Downtown Detroit.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has crews at the scene, and we will update this story with more information when we get it.