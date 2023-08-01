Massive water main break in Macomb Twp. causes flooding, boil water alerts

A massive water main break has left a field flooded in Macomb Township. It happened in the area of 24 Mile and North Ave.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, but the break has left muddy water flooding land in the area and made it look like two rivers.

We did reach out to the Great Lakes Water Authority. A spokesperson said they are investigating and will release more information as it becomes available.

Chesterfield Township Police say the township has lost water pressure and appears to be system-wide and includes surrounding communities.

Here is a list of communities under boil water advisories until further notice:



Macomb Township

Chesterfield Township

Village of New Haven

Residents must bring all water to a boil for at one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

