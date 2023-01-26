Mayor Duggan to host informational meeting on $100M Detroit at Work scholarships 

DETRIOT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan plans to host an informational community meeting on how Detroiters can access a share of the $100 million Detroit at Work scholarships.

Those eligible can get assistance through multiple programs. For example, residents can get paid while earning a high school diploma or GED — or while training for a career certification. He is also expected to introduce a new program called Jump Start.

The meeting will be held on Monday, January 30, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Those interested can attend in person at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center at the 13th floor auditorium.

Here’s additional parking information:

Free parking is available at meters on Jefferson between Woodward and Randolph and on Randolph between Larned and Congress from 6 - 10 p.m.

Also, free parking is available in Ford Underground Garage from 6 - 11 p.m. All vehicles must exit the garage by 11 p.m.

Enter the building using the Randolph Street entrance

Residents can also attend via Zoom video at https://detroitmi.gov/MayorsDistrictMeeting; or via Zoom conference call: 312-626-6799 (Meeting ID: #800 8527 4706.

For questions about the program, you can call 313-962-9675 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also click here for more information.