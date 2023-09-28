Mayor of Eastpointe 'takes responsibility' in COVID relief fraud case

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday, Monique Owens, the city of Eastpointe's mayor pled no contest for making a False Statement, a misdemeanor, along with paying $10,000 in restitution to Macomb County.

In November of 2020, MCPO says Owens fraudulently applied for the CARES ACT Small Business Fund grant and received $10,000.

Owens is accused of "falsely stating her business was 51% veteran owned and had between 100-249 employees," MCPO said.

In March, Owens was charged with False Pretenses $1,000.00 or more but less than $20,000.00, a 5 year felony.

According to MCPO, an agency policy requires defendants to pay restitution before entering a plea in order for the victim to be "made financially whole."

"Monique Owens, like any other defendant, was held responsible for her actions and required to pay full restitution before today’s plea," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “When a public figure acknowledges their guilt, takes responsibility for their actions, and pays full restitution, it sends a powerful message that no one is above the law.”

In addition to paying restitution, Owens faces up to one year in jail.

Owens is expected to be sentenced on October 10 at 1:30 pm in Macomb County Circuit Court.