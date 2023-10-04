Watch Now
News

McLaren Health Care investigating ransomware attack

Voters in Florida, other states report receiving threatening emails demanding a vote for Trump
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Voters in Florida, other states report receiving threatening emails demanding a vote for Trump
Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 17:09:36-04

(WXYZ) — McLaren Health Care is confirming they have been hit by a ransomware attack, but the exact implications are not yet known.

In a statement, the company says they are still investigating and will notify anyone they determine may be affected.

You can read the company's full statement below:

McLaren Health Care recently disclosed that we detected suspicious activity on our computer network. We are providing this update on our ongoing response and investigation into this incident.

Protecting the security and privacy of data in our systems is a top organizational priority, so we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation to understand the source of the disruption and identify what, if any, data exposure occurred. We simultaneously retained leading global cybersecurity specialists to assist in our investigation, and we have been in touch with law enforcement. We have also taken measures to further strengthen our cybersecurity posture with a focus on further securing our systems and limiting disruption to our patients and the communities we serve.

Based on our investigation, we have determined that we experienced a ransomware event. We are investigating reports that some of our data may be available on the dark web and will notify individuals whose information was impacted, if any, as soon as possible.

We want to assure our patients and the communities we serve that our systems remain operational, and we continue to provide the exceptional care for which we are known.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning