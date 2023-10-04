McLaren Health Care investigating ransomware attack

(WXYZ) — McLaren Health Care is confirming they have been hit by a ransomware attack, but the exact implications are not yet known.
In a statement, the company says they are still investigating and will notify anyone they determine may be affected.
You can read the company's full statement below:
McLaren Health Care recently disclosed that we detected suspicious activity on our computer network. We are providing this update on our ongoing response and investigation into this incident.
Protecting the security and privacy of data in our systems is a top organizational priority, so we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation to understand the source of the disruption and identify what, if any, data exposure occurred. We simultaneously retained leading global cybersecurity specialists to assist in our investigation, and we have been in touch with law enforcement. We have also taken measures to further strengthen our cybersecurity posture with a focus on further securing our systems and limiting disruption to our patients and the communities we serve.
Based on our investigation, we have determined that we experienced a ransomware event. We are investigating reports that some of our data may be available on the dark web and will notify individuals whose information was impacted, if any, as soon as possible.
We want to assure our patients and the communities we serve that our systems remain operational, and we continue to provide the exceptional care for which we are known.