MDHHS encouraging residents to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses over next few days

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reminding people to stay cool with high temps expected over the next several days.

The MDHHS says more emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses tend to happen around the first high-heat event of the year.

“It’s important Michiganders stay hydrated and understand the risks of excessive heat exposure during this warm weather,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, in a press release. “Young children, older adults and those who have medical conditions are at increased risk for heat-related illness, so be sure to check frequently on them and others in your community who may need additional assistance.”

Signs of heat-related illness can include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea and more.

MDHHS is encouraging residents to:

Drink more fluids and avoid liquids with large amounts of sugar or alcohol.

Limit outdoor activities to when it is coolest in the morning and evening.

Spend time indoors in air conditioning at home or in a cooling center.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Wear sunscreen, as sunburn affects a body’s ability to cool down.

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives to determine if they need assistance.

If you do not have air conditioning, text or call 211, or call your local health department to find out your nearest cooling center.