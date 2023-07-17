MDHHS observing one-year anniversary of 988 crisis line in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is observing the one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Michigan.

The state said that nearly 63,000 calls have been answered by specially trained staff since its launch last July.

Formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the 988 line is a 24/7 toll-free nationwide hotline staffed by local call centers. The line confidentially provides help to people going through emotional distress, connecting them to health services and referrals for follow-up care.

"Michigan’s 988 Lifeline receives as many as 7,000 calls per month, and the compassionate staff who answers these urgent calls are well-trained to help and connect those experiencing crisis with support and resources,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, in a press release. “Nearly 1.5 million adults in Michigan currently have a mental health condition and strengthening crisis care and mental health services continues to be a top priority for MDHHS. We encourage anyone experiencing a crisis or their family members to use this resource whenever they may need it.”

The MDHHS says anyone with concerns like these can call for support:



Mental health-related distress

Thoughts of suicide

Substance abuse crisis

Emotional distress

Help finding a behavioral health resource

You can also call if you’re worried about a loved one who may need support.

