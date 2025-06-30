MDHHS warns public of re-emergence of carfentanil after 11 associated deaths recorded since January

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — After 11 associated overdose deaths have been recorded since January, the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS) is warning Michigan residents about carfentanil.

MDHHS describes the synthetic opioid as a potent fentanyl alteration re-emerging in the unregulated drug supply. Developed for veterinary use with large animals and not approved for humans, medical experts say the opioid is about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

VIDEO: Glenda Lewis talks with Sheriff Michael Bouchard about carfentanil

MDHHS warns public of carfentanil after 11 deaths recorded since January

In the last six months, deaths linked to carfentanil have occurred in Ingham, Livingston, Eaton, Genesee, Oakland and Wayne counties. 10 of the individuals also tested positive for cocaine, and eight tested positive for fentanyl.

Carfentanil has been around for the past decade, with a record 111 deaths recorded in 2017. Overdose deaths in the state of a whole are down; analysis of recent provisional data from MDHHS indicates a 34% reduction in overdose deaths from 2,931 deaths in 2023 to a projected 1,927 in 2024.

“Carfentanil is an extremely potent and deadly drug,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS. “We’re urging people who use unregulated drugs – and their loved ones – to carry naloxone, an easy to administer nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives. Awareness and quick action can help save lives.”

MDHHS is advising Michiganders to carry naloxone, use harm reduction strategies and follow the overdose response guideline at this link if you think someone is experiencing an opioid overdose.

More info on MDHHS' drug use reduction efforts can be found at this link.