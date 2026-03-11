(WXYZ) — MDOT has announced emergency lane and ramp closures at westbound I-96/M-14 at the I-275 interchange due to poor road conditions.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

MDOT announces emergency work at westbound I-96/M-14 and I-275 interchange

According to MDOT, westbound I-96/M-14 from I-275 to Sheldon Road will be reduced to 1 lane, and the southbound I-275 ramp to WB M-14 will be closed. The restrictions are expected to last the rest of the year.

MDOT says the areas were scheduled to be closed sometime in the next few weeks as part of the M-14 reconstruction project, but recent weather changes caused "major deterioration" to the roads, forcing the closure to be moved up to today.

The detour for the southbound I-275 ramp closure to westbound M-14 is to continue further south to westbound I-94 to northbound US-23 to M-14.