MDOT: I-75 noise study complete, results to be presented Tuesday

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation said the results of a noise study are in pertaining to traffic along I-75 near 13 Mile Road and Adams Road in Troy.

Those results are scheduled to be presented Tuesday between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Community Center on Big Beaver Road.

Residents have expressed concerns about higher noise levels after changes to the roadway from the I-75 Modernization Project.

Rod Pendergraff calls the noise a nuisance and a damper on home values and quality of life.

“My expectation is for them to except that there’s a problem and that we need to correct it," Pendergraff told 7 Action News.

“So, it’s a combination of extra lanes, more traffic, heavier weight of the cars, the trucks now because they have to be in the right lane, that they’re closer to the homes," he continued. "People have moved out of the subdivision because of it."

He said his wife and another woman started a group made up of over a thousand members to take on the issue and to take MDOT to task.

Rob Morosi, an MDOT spokesperson, told 7 Action News, "The city of Troy, they had some concerns. We understood those concerns, worked with our legislative partners ..."

He said a previous noise study led to sound walls being put in along other parts of I-75. Morosi said the Legislature then approved funding for an additional noise study for residents in Troy. That study is complete and the results will be presented at Tuesday's scheduled meeting.

“We're going to talk about the methodology of how we conducted the noise study. We're going to talk the area that we studied and the preliminary results,” Morosi said.

Pendergraff said having the sound barrier wall on one side of the highway seems to have an adverse effect for his side of highway. He said his group isn't making a specific request — they just want something done.

"The best solution is no noise, but we know that's not going to happen. But we need less noise coming off 75," he said.

For those who are unable to attend Tuesday night’s meeting, Morosi said those individuals will still be able to view a playback of the recorded meeting on the city's website.