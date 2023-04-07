MDOT launches public survey as part of project studying I-96/M-39 interchange

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) seeks public input through a survey for a study about the I-96/M-39 (Southfield Freeway) interchange.

The survey is part of a study, not for a planned project.

The survey, MDOT says will ask respondents to rank their main priorities for improvements to the interchange and also rank a variety of improvement concepts.

The survey lists the following options as main priority areas:



Reduce Traffic Jams,

Improved Ped/Bike/Transit

Enhance Lighting

Improve Drainage

Improve Safety

Also under consideration are the following:

Keep or remove the direct connection from M-39 to eastbound I-96 express lanes

Keep, remove, or reconfigure the direct connection from westbound I-96 express lanes to M 39

Keep or reconfigure the M-39 travel lanes as traffic exits and enters to and from I-96

Keep or replace some of the bridges to eastbound I-96 and from westbound I-96 with retaining walls (more of an aesthetic improvement)

The survey features concept drawings and more details about each option.

For more information about the study, email MDOT-Metro-DetroitTSC@Michigan.gov.