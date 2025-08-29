MDOT lifting traffic restrictions on 100 projects across Michigan for Labor Day weekend

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting traffic restrictions on more than half of its projects for Labor Day weekend.

According to MDOT, the restrictions will be lifted starting at 3 p.m. Friday and last through 6 a.m. Tuesday. In all, 100 of 164 projects will have lane restrictions removed.

While drivers will see suspended operations in most work zones, MDOT reminds people that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

Also, the Mackinac Bridge is closed on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to the annual Bridge Walk

"We thank all drivers for their continued patience while much-needed road and bridge work occurs across the state. Please continue that patience this final holiday weekend of the summer, as there will be various work zones that will need to have lane restrictions remain in place for everyone's safety," said State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich. "While the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Gov. Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program have provided crucial resources to address our ever-aging transportation system, we do have to remind everyone that those programs will be expiring soon. Without a long-term funding solution, all the progress made the last few years will be lost, and the deterioration of the road and bridge system could lead to more than 100 trunkline bridges closing to traffic by the year 2035, impacting approximately 1.8 million drivers daily."