MDOT plan aims to make M-59 safer near Downtown Pontiac

A project that aims to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe is in the work in Pontiac. It's happening between M-59 and the Woodward Loop.

I spoke with a safety engineer for MDOT and people who live and work along M-59, and both say the stretch of road is downright dangerous.

“It’s been a lot of people getting hit, people running into posts, some people speeding," Susan Harker, who works at D’Antons Coney Island, said.

“Crashes happening, pedestrians crossing the road all the time, I don’t know, it is dangerous," Vikqr Vulaj, the owner of D’Antons Coney Island.

The team at the coney island has seen a lot happen on M-59 over the years, and some of what they have seen is tragic.

According to MDOT, over the past six years, there have been 14 pedestrian and six bicyclist crashes.

“Is that a lot compared to other places?” I asked.

“It is, it is. Most corridors we don’t see numbers that high. We might see a handful of crashes over four or five years, so the fact that we have 20 pedestrians and bicyclists over five years is above average," Emily Schneider, an MDOT traffic safety engineer, said.

MDOT has plans to make M-59 between the Woodward Loop and Telegraph safer. It would include three near pedestrian crossings, building a concrete refuge island in the center turn lane and take a lane of traffic away in the westbound lanes.

Going from three to two lanes will allow MDOT to repurpose the right lane into a right turn lane, or into curb bump-outs for pedestrians.

“What do you think of this plan?” I asked Susan Harker, who works at D'Antons.

"They need something to help slow the traffic better and to help with the pedestrians crossing the street, cause they all cross right in front of here," she said.

MDOT is in the process of acquiring land from a property in the Seminole Hills Historic District and a property adjacent to the Franklin Boulevard Historic District.

However, I'm told even if they can't get the land, the project will move forward. There are plans to start construction in 2025 and the work should only last for one construction season.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is also inviting the public to an upcoming meeting where they will detail the work that will take place.

It will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bowens Senior Citizens Center at 52 Bagley St. in Pontiac.