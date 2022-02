(WXYZ) — MDOT and the Oakland Corridor Partners are holding a virtual meeting Thursday night to discuss phase three of the ongoing I-75 Modernization Project.

The project focuses on the stretch of road from 8 Mile to just north of 13 Mile road.

Thursday's meeting will focus on the work schedule for phase 3.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.. You can register to watch here.