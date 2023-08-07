MDOT unveils proposed 5-year transportation plan; public comment sought

The Michigan Department of Transportation unveiled its five-year transportation plan for road projects throughout the state from 2024-2028.

According to MDOT, the plan is now available to review with public comment open from Aug. 7 through Sept. 8.

Each year, MDOT unveils a five-year plan to outline different investments across all models as early in the planning process as possible. This plan includes the program requirements, featured projects and more.

This year's plan focuses on three areas: Equality and inclusion, transportation resiliency and better pedestrian and bicycle accommodations with MDOT's Complete Streets program.

According to MDOT, the equity & inclusion portion includes projects that work to ensure inclusion in the planning process and where equitable distribution of benefits are a major focus.

Transportation resilience projects are ones that contribute to safety and sustainability, and the complete streets projects are those that include enhancements of nonmotorized and active transportation connections.

You can submit public comments in four different ways. They are:



Visit the 5YTP interactive map and leave a project-specific comment, Leave a general comment with our

general comment form, Send a comment by e-mail to

MDOT-Five-Year-Program@Michigan.gov, or Mail a comment to:

Michigan Department of Transportation

Systems Evaluation and Program Development Unit

Five-Year Transportation Program

425 W. Ottawa St.

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909

You can see the proposed plan below.

MDOT 2024-2028 5-Year Plan by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd