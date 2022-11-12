Meadow Brook Hall to launch holiday tour, light show

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families in the metro Detroit area will soon be able to celebrate the holiday season at Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland University.

Meadow Brook is the historic home of the university's founder Matilda Dodge Wilson.

Wilson, who was married to Dodge cofounder John Dodge, inherited his fortune in the 20th century and was at one point ranked one of the wealthiest women in the world. With some of her fortune, she built Meadow Brook which is a 110 room home spanning more than 88,000 square feet.

Today, the historic home is a museum containing countless items from the original home.

Every year, the staff hosts thousands of people for Holidays at Meadow Brook. This year will mark 51 years of their self guided walking tour.

This year families will be able to walk through nearly one million lights in an outdoor holiday light show called Winter Wonder Lights which was first launched last season.

The walking tour not only showcases the history of the home but also features more than 50 Christmas trees.

Shannon O'Berski with Meadow Brook Hall says each tree has a different theme and decoration throughout the home varies every year. She says this year, visitors can look forward to a "winter wonderland" themed display and a 10 foot tall poinsettia tree using 150 live plants, trimmings and lights.

The holiday shows will available November 25 through December 23. More information on tickets and tour times can be found on the Meadow Brook Website.