Meadow Brook restores historic stained glass windows after act of vandalism

(WXYZ) — Meadow Brook Hall's historic stained glass windows are now restored to their original splendor after an act of vandalism earlier this year.

The windows depict scenes of the arts and are at the top of the estate’s ballroom.

Meadow Brook Meadow Brook

“The restoration of our windows has been an emotional journey for so many members of our community,” said Meadow Brook Executive Director Bill Matt in a statement. “We had never before experienced an act of vandalism of this caliber. The outpouring of support we received has been incredible and we are grateful to the many people who contributed their time, energy and financial support to ensure that these beautiful artifacts are back where they belong, fully restored to their original brilliance.”

Meadow Brook Window vandalism

According to Meadow Brook, the windows were broken during the early hours of February 4, 2025. The suspect reportedly kicked in one window and smashed another with a tool.

After the vandalism, the Meadow Brook team launched The 1929 Club. This philanthropic monthly giving club, a nod to the year Meadow Brook was founded, asked people to commit to giving $19.29 a month to support the cultural institution and restore the stained glass windows.

Previous story: Meadow Brook launches giving initiative to restore windows broken by vandal

Meadow Brook launches giving initiative to restore windows broken by vandal

The cost to replace the windows was estimated at around $35,000 and took six months to complete.

The suspect in the vandalism case has since been arrested.

