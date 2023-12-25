Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver hot meals to local seniors on Christmas

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Christmas spirit was in full swing early this morning in Corktown at Meals on Wheels which has been serving meals on Christmas for over 30 years.

Hundreds of volunteers came together to package and make over 5,000 meals for seniors in metro Detroit.

"I like to give back," Renee Liagkos.

Liagkos has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels on Christmas morning for over 10 years.

She says volunteering her time on Christmas is special and wants to make sure seniors do not go without a hot meal on Christmas.

“It's absolutely amazing. I look forward to it really. My family understands. I will be with them later,” Liagkos said.

The impact of the time these volunteers give of kindness and generosity is truly immeasurable.

They're making sure those seniors who are alone and without family this Christmas have a hot meal.

For more than 14 years, the Detroit Area Agency on Aging and DTE Foundation have partnered for the annual event. DTE donated $45,000 to help distribute meals throughout the morning in metro Detroit.

“It's a great way to start our day to show gratitude and to show support for the community we serve so it feels great to be with my beautiful family today,” said Angie Pizzuti, senior vice president of customer service.

Wanda Hajj has been volunteering for three years. She started Christmas and her 80th birthday giving back and to help fellow seniors. She says no one should go hungry in America.

“Giving up my time, but I don’t mind at all,” said Wanda Hajj, volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

"It makes you feel useful and no one should be hungry in America. And it really feels like you're fulfilling a purpose" Hajj said.