Meals on Wheels in Macomb County opens additional locations, seeks volunteers

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Office of Senior Services is in need of volunteers!

The program's Meals on Wheels program is reopening locations after closing them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program manager says they lost a few volunteers during that time.

“While the reopening is great news, we must also deal with the fact that not all of our previous volunteers have returned to service," program manager Nicole Urban said. "So now we are asking our community if they can spare a few hours a month to help our most vulnerable seniors.”

Individuals interested in volunteering will help deliver meals in Sterling Heights at Schoenherr Tower (16 Mile and Schoenherr) and in Clinton Township at St. George Tower (Canal and Hayes).

Volunteer duties include:

Completing a new volunteer orientation

Delivering meals two times per month along routes that take approximately 60 minutes to complete

Routes are driven Monday through Friday at lunchtime (generally delivered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.)

Routes can be located close to a volunteer's home or work

Delivering holiday meals on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, while Emergency Preparedness Packs are delivered twice a year on Saturdays

Volunteers must also pass a background check, have their own vehicle, a valid driver's license, and insurance.

Mileage reimbursement is also offered.

“Delivering meals can be a special experience,” Urban said. “In some cases, we are the only people our seniors interact with all day. Our service really makes an impact and you can feel good knowing you made a difference for someone.”

To learn more about the Macomb County Office of Senior Services, visit macombgov.org/seniors.