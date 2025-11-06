MEDC & state government set to turn Lake Orion High School into 89 housing units

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is joining the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to help re-develop the former Lake Orion High School into 89 housing units, the Governor announced today.

This development is part of the bipartisan Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) program, with the project estimated to generate $31 million while driving new activity into the area. The project is getting a $1.5 RAP grant to help support the project. No word yet on what the timeline for this project is.

“On behalf of the MEDC, we are pleased to work with communities across Michigan and invest in their resilience through the RAP program as part of our placemaking efforts in support of the state’s ‘Make It in Michigan’ economic development strategy,” said Michele Wildman, MEDC’s SVP of Community Planning and Development Readiness. “We look forward to seeing how the redevelopment of the former high school brings new residents and opportunities to the Village of Lake Orion.”

“The Flats and Lofts at West Village is an exciting rehabilitation and redevelopment project on the site of the cherished 1927 Lake Orion High School,” said Darwin McClary, village manager for Lake Orion. “West Village represents the Village of Lake Orion’s unwavering dedication to historic preservation and adaptive reuse of obsolete buildings. This project also reflects the community’s strong commitment to fostering diverse housing options within our downtown, public event spaces, and unique opportunities for our senior citizens to continue to age in the place they love: beautiful Village of Lake Orion. For these reasons, and others, the Flats and Lofts project is an important addition to the fabric of our community.”

