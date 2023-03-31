Watch Now
News

Medicare, Social Security could fall short over next decade

Joe Biden
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. It seems like no one wants to cut Social Security or Medicare benefits, including Biden, who is already telling voters that his upcoming federal budget proposal will “defend and strengthen” the programs. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 12:14:30-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — An annual report on Social Security and Medicare says the financial safety nets millions of older Americans rely on and millions of young people are counting on will run short on funds to pay full benefits within the next decade.

The Social Security and Medicare trustees report says Medicare will be unable to pay full benefits for inpatient hospital visits and nursing home stays by 2031.

Friday's report says Social Security won't have enough cash on hand to pay out full benefits just two years later.

About 65 million older and disabled people are enrolled in both programs.

The future of Social Security and Medicare has become a top political talking point.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website