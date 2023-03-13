Meet the '313 Day' newborns at the Detroit Medical Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Happy 313 Day! Meet the newborns who were welcomed into the world today.

The babies were born at the birthing centers of DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

According to DMC, they partnered up with Pure Detroit, which provided the Detroit-themed clothes and accessories for the celebration.

“The 'Born in the 313' campaign was created 11 years ago. Our newest and youngest citizens represent joy and hope for Detroit's future,” says Kevin Borsay, co-owner of Pure Detroit, in a statement. "What better way is there to celebrate 313 day, than celebrating new life in the City of Detroit?”

Baby First Name: Mohamed

DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital

Born at: 11:19 a.m.

Weight: 5 lbs., 4 oz.

Height: 17.5 inches

Baby First Name: MaKenzie

DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital

Born at: 9:07 a.m.

Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz.

Height: 19 inches

Baby First Name: Kaiden

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Born at: 2:08 p.m.

Weight: 7 lbs., 12 oz.

Height: 20 inches