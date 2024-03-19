Meet the women raising awareness for colorectal cancer as cases rise among Americans under 55

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and colorectal cancer is on the rise in the U.S.

In January, the American Cancer Society's "Cancer Facts and Figures" report for 2024 revealed a stark increase in case numbers among Americans under the age of 55.

My brother, Kenny, was one of those cases. He died last year at the age of 54, just weeks after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. This is a cause close to my heart.

I'm fortunate people are helping to raise awareness, like an inspiring mother-daughter duo from metro Detroit.

Andrea Conrad works at one of metro Detroit's top PR firms, but now, the wife and mother of two is spreading awareness. She posted a photo to Instagram earlier this year a picture from her latest colonoscopy.

”How old were you when you started getting screened?" I asked.

"So, I was 34 years old when I had my first colonoscopy," Conrad said.

She's 39 and is among a growing number of people under 45 getting colonoscopies because of their increased risks.

"In your colonoscopies, have they found any polyps or any concerns?" i asked.

"The first one, no polyps. Then, the one more recently, I did have one," she said.

It was removed and came back negative for cancer. Her earlier screenings were prompted by her mother's colorectal cancer battle.

Kelly Pecraro was diagnosed in 2018 at the age of 58. She had to have radiation, chemotherapy and her entire colon removed.

"What is the main message you want people to take away from the story," I asked Pecoraro.

"I just hope that everyone gets a colonoscopy," she said. "I was scared to go to the doctors at one point and after this happened, I would never not get pre-screened."

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 152,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2024, and those at an "average risk" should be getting screened at the age of 45.

Conrad's dear friend, Kyle Schiech, died from colorectal cancer in 2022. He was in his late 30s.

"Mortality rates for those under 50 are unfortunately increasing," Jenni Beamer, a senior executive director in Michigan for the American Cancer Society, said.

"When you're looking at family history, does it have to be colorectal cancer history or can it be any kind of cancer?"

"It's definitely colorectal cancer. But having any cancer history in your family is something to absolutely talk to your doctor about, because there are then specific conversations around all cancer screenings that should be looked at," she said.

The American Cancer Society says common signs and symptoms include:



Change in bowel habits

Diarrhea Consitpation Narrowing of the stool

Feeling you need to have a bowel movement that's not relieved by having one

Rectal bleeding

Blood in the stool

Cramping or abdominal pain

Weakness and fatigue

Unintended weight loss

However, colorectal cancer might not cause symptoms right away.

It's important to talk with your doctor about what diet and lifestyle changes you could make to lessen your risk of colorectal cancer and to plan a screening schedule based on your particular risk factors.

I now have to get a colonoscopy every two years because of my family history.

If you're intimidated by the thought of getting a colonoscopy, ask your doctor about non-invasive stool tests. But it's important to understand that if you get any abnormal result, you'll have to follow that up with a timely colonoscopy.

