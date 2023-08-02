Mega Millions climbs to $1.25 billion for Friday's drawing

No one matched all six numbers of the Mega Millions on Tuesday night, meaning the jackpot has climbed to $1.25 billion for Friday night's drawing.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: white balls 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12 – and the jackpot will now have a $625.3 million cash option.

It's currently the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot, according to officials.

“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery. We are grateful for our players, appreciate our hardworking retailers, and remind everyone to play responsibly.”

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on April 18 in New York. Friday's drawing will be the 31st.

Seven tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million, and one of thos tickets sold in Texas is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

