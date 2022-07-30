Mega Millions numbers drawn for $1.28 billion jackpot

(WXYZ) — The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.28 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing after no one matched all six winning numbers on Tuesday.

The winning numbers are 67-45-57-36-13. The Mega Ball is 14.

The $1.28 billion jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions history. It would also be the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was in April.

As of 9:45 p.m. Friday, 10.6 million tickets were purchased, according to the Michigan Lottery. More than 6.9 million of those tickets were purchased Friday. The state says 432,000 tickets were bought per hour at retailers Friday.

A one-time cash payout on a winning ticket would be about $747 million.

