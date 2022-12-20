Mega Millions hits $465M, Powerball up to $170M ahead of drawings this week

(WXYZ) — The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are both climbing ahead of drawings this week.

The Michigan Lottery said the Mega Millions jackpot is $465 million before Tuesday's drawing, with the cash option being $250 million.

It's the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot this year, with one in July being a $1.3 billion jackpot and one in October with a $502 million jackpot.

It was last won in Michigan in January 2021 when an Oakland County lottery club won $1.05 billion.

Tickets may be purchased up until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $170 million ahead of a drawing on Wednesday night.