Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $555 million, next drawing at 11 pm

Posted at 3:25 PM, Jul 19, 2022
(WXYZ) — If you wait for the big jackpots before buying a lottery ticket, it might be time to play the Mega Millions.

Tonight's jackpot is estimated to be at least $555 million. The cash option is listed as $316.9 million. Either number would represent the 5th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The jackpot has been rolling over for more than 3 months. The last time someone won the Mega Millions was April 15.

Tonight's drawing will be held at tonight at 11:00 p.m.

