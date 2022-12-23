Mega Millions jackpot hits $510 million before Friday night's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $510 million ahead of Friday night's drawing. No one matched all six numbers on Tuesday's drawing – 3, 4, 33, 36 and 52, plus the gold Mega Ball 17.

This is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2022.

The largest came with a $1.337 billion win in Illinois on July 209 and the third largest with a $502 million prize won on Oct. 14. That was the last time the Mega Millions was won.

Tickets can be purchased at Michigan Lottery retailers until 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

The Powerball jackpot is also rising and is at $186 million after no one hit on Wednesday's drawing.