(WXYZ) — The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $830 million after no one matched all six winning numbers during Friday night's drawing.

The $830 million jackpot is the third largest in Mega Millions history. It would also be the fourth largest jackpot in US lottery history.

The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was in April.

The next drawing is Tuesday night, and a one-time cash payout on a winning ticket would be about $488 million.