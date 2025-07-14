Meijer brings back 15% teacher discount, drops prices to $1 or less on dozens of school supplies

(WXYZ) — While we're still in the heart of summer, many families may be preparing for back-to-school shopping, and Meijer is bringing back discounts on supplies.
According to Meijer, they are putting more than two dozen school essentials on sale for $1 or less.
The retailer is also bringing back its 15% teacher discount and digital school supply list tool.
Some of the supplies there are on sale include:
- Meijer 2-Pocket Paper Folders: $0.25
- Meijer Washable Glue Stick 2-pack: $0.25
- Meijer Washable School Glue: $0.25
- Meijer Crayons 24-count: $0.25
- Meijer Notebook Wide or College Rule (70 sheets): $0.45
- Meijer Laminated 2-Pocket Folders: $0.50
- Meijer 8-count No.2 Yellow Pencils: $0.79
- Meijer Colored Pencils 12-count: $0.50
- Crayola Crayons 24-count: $0.50
- Meijer 2- Pocket Poly Folder: $0.55
- Meijer Composition Book (100 sheets): $0.50
- MVP Plastic School Box: $0.99
- Crayola Colored Pencils 12-count: $1
- Crayola Markers 10-count: $1
“We know families are busy this time of year, attempting to balance summer fun and preparations for the school year,” Meijer Vice President of Hardlines Becky Bronkema said in a statement. “By offering school supply essentials for $1 or less, we’re making back-to-school shopping easy and affordable, ensuring families find the best value in the convenience of a one-stop shop.”
Teachers can get their 15% discount on school and home office equipment in the form of a paper coupon by presenting a school ID at their local Meijer customer service desk. Through Sept. 7, it can also be used on kids' apparel, select electronics and hydration products.