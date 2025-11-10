Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Meijer hosting in-store diabetes wellness events this weekend in metro Detroit

Meijer shopper holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive after man is fatally stabbed
AP2008
JEFF SCHRIER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Employees and their families enter the new Meijer store in Birch Run, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008 for a pre-opening celebration. The store opened to the public Wednesday. (AP Photo/The Saginaw News, Jeff Schrier)
Meijer shopper holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive after man is fatally stabbed
Posted

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and Meijer stores across southeast Michigan are hosting in-store wellness events this weekend.

Related: November is National Diabetes Awareness Month: What to know about Type 1 Diabetes

According to Meijer, the wellness events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15 at some locations across metro Detroit.

Those locations are:

  • Northville - 20401 Haggerty Rd.
  • Shelby Township - 15055 Hall Rd.
  • Livonia - 13000 Middlebelt Rd.
  • Warren - 29505 Mound Rd.
  • Lake Orion - 1107 S. Lapeer Rd.
  • Macomb Township - 15375 24 Mile Rd.
  • Monroe - 1700 N. Telegraph Rd
  • Westland - 37201 Warren Rd.

During the event, customers can get free blood pressure screenings and A1c tests for those who have diabetes. There will also be walk-in vaccinations and general diabetes resources.

Meijer said that customers can also receive complimentary wellness boxes that include Advil, glucose tablets, Chomp sticks, Emergen-C packets, Wonderful Pistachios and more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit