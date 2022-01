(WXYZ) — Meijer announced Tuesday that it is offering free home delivery through Jan. 29 for some customers.

All you have to do to get the free home delivery is order $35 or more worth of items.

Customers can shop online at Meijer.com or through the Meijer app, and schedule a delivery or pickup time that works for them.

The free home delivery is available at all Meijer stores through the end of the month.