Meijer offering teachers year-round discounts on school, home office supplies

(WXYZ) — As teachers head back to school, Meijer is helping to lighten the load!

From now until September 5 the supercenter chain will give teachers a 15% discount on school supplies, clothing apparel, shoes, and cleaning items.

Following September 5, the discount will remain for school supplies and home office products.

"We know that the spending doesn't stop once that first day school bell rings, so we decided to offer a year-round discount again this year on the classic school supplies we know teachers will need to restock throughout the year," Director of School, Home, Office and Toys Merchandising for Meijer May Graceffa said.

Teachers can get the discount by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. These discounts come in the form of paper coupons and teachers must repeatedly obtain one any time they return to Meijer.

The coupon can only be used for in-store purchases and some restrictions may apply.

"Knowing just how much the average teacher spent on their classroom alone last year, without considering everything else that goes into preparing for the new school year, we hope this discount makes a big difference," Graceffa said. "We also recognize that, for many teachers, their classroom budget and their family budget are one in the same, so we're excited to continue offering extra savings for them on categories that will make a difference across their budget."