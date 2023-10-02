Watch Now
News

Meijer partners with BCBSM for a Medicare Advantage plan 

Plan includes a $0 premium, annual deductible, primary visits and some generic drugs
Meijer shopper holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive after man is fatally stabbed
AP2008
JEFF SCHRIER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Employees and their families enter the new Meijer store in Birch Run, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008 for a pre-opening celebration. The store opened to the public Wednesday. (AP Photo/The Saginaw News, Jeff Schrier)
Meijer shopper holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive after man is fatally stabbed
Posted at 9:14 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 11:31:29-04

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Meijer has announced a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on Monday for a Medicare Advantage plan.

"At Meijer, we care about the communities we serve, and are very pleased to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on this new offering for our senior community," said Jackie Morse, group vice president of Pharmacy & Health at Meijer. “We provide a wide range of high-quality wellness products and services, and being a part of this new Medicare Plus Blue PPO plan reinforces our commitment in being a one-stop wellness destination that can support our customers in all facets of their health journey.”

Beginning October 15 through December 7, enrollment will be available for the Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer plan for Medicare-eligible seniors. Benefits will begin January 1, 2024.

The plan includes a $0 monthly premium, $0 annual deductible, $0 primary care visits, $0 copay on some generic prescription drugs, and $660 in-store-allowance for wellness-related items like vitamins and bandages. Also included included in the plan is comprehensive dental and vision coverage. For plan participants with chronic conditions, the allowance can be used to purchase healthy foods at Meijer stores.

“So many of our Medicare Advantage members already love shopping at Meijer. We’re ready to help members make the most of Medicare Advantage through this partnership with Meijer,” said Krischa Winright, president of Medicare Advantage at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. "Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is always exploring options on how we can tailor our Medicare Advantage plan offerings to best respond to the needs of our members. Partnering with Meijer, another respected Michigan-based business, will enable us to meet more of our members where they want to be, making the most of the resources they’re most likely already using and lowering their out-of-pocket costs in the process.”

Visit bcbsm.com/medicare, for more information about Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning