Meijer recalls select premade salads over Listeria concerns

(WXYZ) — Certain Meijer premade salads are being voluntarily recalled because they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a statement from the company.

Meijer and its supplier, Revolutions Farms, are recalling those select Fresh from Meijer premade salads. It’s reportedly part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce recall, including premade salads at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

According to a statement, Meijer has not yet received any reports of illness from the salad products in the recall.

Here’s the list:

UPC Recalled Product Name Sell By Date(s) 7-08820-30432-1 Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz.) All 7-13733-07493-3 Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz.) All 7-13733-24610-1 Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz.) All 7-13733-24611-8 Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz.) All 7-13733-24613-2 Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz.) All 7-13733-29537-6 Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz.) All 7-19283-67929-1 Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz.) All 7-19283-67930-7 Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 oz.) All 7-19283-67932-1 Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz.) All 7-19283-67933-8 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz.) All 7-60236-11745-2 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz.) All 7-60236-48832-3 Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz.) All

Customers who purchased the salads are advised to throw them away. A full refund can be requested at the Customer Service desk.

Customers can also call 800-543-3704 from 7:00 AM – 1:00 AM (EDT) daily if they have questions regarding the recall.