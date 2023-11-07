Meijer stores to offer lower turkey prices just in time for Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thanksgiving is just over two weeks away and Meijer is preparing to offer a variety of turkeys at low prices to help families offset increased costs due to inflation.

“We know turkey prices are up significantly in a lot of places this year, but our highest priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season,” Potts said. “We’re working hard to keep prices low for our customers so they can enjoy this holiday staple with their family and friends.”

Meijer-brand frozen turkeys will be priced at 59 cents per pound Nov. 12-25, nearly the same price Meijer customers paid in the 1930s, said Josh Potts, Meijer Poultry Buyer.

Fresh and frozen turkeys offered this year at lower prices include the following brands:



Meijer-brand frozen turkey at 59 cents per pound (49 cents per pound w/new mPerks coupon). Limited to one per customer.

Honeysuckle White brand frozen turkey at $1.09 per pound

Meijer brand fresh turkey at $1.19 per pound

Butterball brand frozen turkey at $1.29 per pound

Butterball fresh turkey at $1.99 per pound

True Goodness by Meijer brand frozen antibiotic free turkey at $2.19 per pound.

Fresh turkeys will be delivered to all Meijer stores daily beginning the week of Nov. 12.

