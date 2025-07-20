MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community came together in Melvindale on Sunday to honor a fallen hero. Monday marks one year since Corporal Mohamed Said was gunned down in the line of duty. The young police officer's death and the manhunt for his suspected killer shook the community to it's core.

Watch our most recent reports in the video player below

Melvindale comes together to honor Officer Said one year after death on job

Melvindale comes together to honor Officer Said one year after death

Watch our previous coverage

Police service held for slain Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said

'We lost a hero.' Brother of fallen Melvindale officer said 'Mo' loved his community

Melvindale community honors fallen officer with Memorial Day soccer tournament

WXYZ

“We’ll be riding from here past the gravesite from the gravesite to the carwash where the pursuit was inititated," said Corporal Mohamed Hacham, Melvidale Police Department

The memorial ride marked an anniversary no one could have ever imagined.

Corporal Hacham was his partner.

“The number one thing I miss is just working with him, when me and him were out there, we were just fighting crime," Corporal Hacham said.

Chief Robert Kennaley remembers that fateful day.

WXYZ

“I got the phone call, i was at home doing stuff," the chief said. "I got on scene, it was total chaos, just a dream, you don't believe that it actually happened."

The suspect led Said on a chase in Melvindale, which tragically ended with a fatal gunshot wound.

Said was just 26 years old.

WXYZ

Ahmed Said, a Melvindale ordinance officer, is also Said's brother.

“Especially with seeing all the motorcycles and police cars, it feels like it just happened," Said said. “Everytime i go inside the department i feel my brother is in there and that's one of the reasons i kept going, cause that was the planning to be a police officer that was the plan between me and him."

“We're all a family, we're all a team, and we're all gonna push forward to remember who Corproal Mohamed Said was,” the chief said.

