Watch Now
News

Melvindale to hire private investigator to look at police department allegations

Screenshot 2025-06-04 at 11.34.29 PM.png
WXYZ
Screenshot 2025-06-04 at 11.34.29 PM.png
Posted

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Melvindale City Council voted Wednesday to hire a private investigator to look into allegations within the police department.

Concerns came up about the multiple lawsuits the department is facing.

Last January, we reported about alleged misconduct of Melvindale Police Lt. Matthew Furman, who was accused in a civil lawsuit of assault and battery as well as false arrest.

Watch our investigative report from January below:

Melvindale Lt. sued over rough arrest, most criminal charges dropped after 7 investigation

Then last week, the Marko Law Firm says they filed another lawsuit by an officer alleging discrimination and harassment by superiors and coworkers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit