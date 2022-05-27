Memorial Day 2022: Here’s a list of events around metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Memorial Day is on Monday! After a two-year hiatus, cities and towns throughout metro Detroit are asking the community to join them to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.
Check out the list below. If you have an event you'd like to add, please email news@wxyz.com.
Royal Oak Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
May 30 at 9:00 am
S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI
Sterling Heights Memorial Day Parade
May 30 at 9:00 am
Sterling Heights City Hall
40555 Utica Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Ferndale Memorial Day Parade
May 30 at 10:00 am
Livernois and Breckenridge, Ferndale, MI
Novi Memorial Day Parade
May 30 at 10:00 am
Meadowbrook Commons
25075 Meadowbrook Rd., Novi, MI
Dearborn Memorial Day Parade
May 30 at 10:00 am
Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Dearborn Schools Memorial Day Parade
May 30 at 10:00 am
Michigan Avenue and Maple, Dearborn, MI
Farmington Hills Memorial Day Parade
May 30 at 10:00 am
31775 Grand River Ave, Farmington, MI
Waterford Memorial Day Parade
May 30 at 10:00 am
Along Dixie Hwy. beginning at Sashabaw Rd., Waterford, MI