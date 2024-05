Memorial Day 2024: Here’s a list of parades & events around metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Memorial Day is Monday, May 27! Join communities throughout metro Detroit to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Auburn Hills Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

Avondale High School

2800 Waukegan Street

Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Beverly Hills Memorial Day Parade and Carnival/Fun Run and Walk - May 27 at 9 a.m.

Groves High School and Beverly Park

Groves High School address: 20500 W 13 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills, MI, 48025

Beverly Park address: 18801 Beverly Road, Beverly Hills, MI, 48025

Birmingham Patriotic Program - May 27 at 10 a.m.

Shain Park

270 W Merrill Street

Birmingham, MI, 48009

For more info, please call (248) 530-1800.

Memorial Day Service in Clarkston/Independence Township - May 27 at 10 a.m.

Lakeview Cemetery

6150 White Lake Road

Village of Clarkston, MI, 48346

For more info, please call (248) 625-9912 after 4 p.m.

Clawson Memorial Day Ceremony - May 27 at 10 a.m.

Blair Public Library Gazebo

416 N Main Street

Clawson, MI, 48017

Farmington/Farmington Hills Memorial Day Parade - May 27 at 10 a.m.

Intersection of Grand River Avenue and Orchard Lake Road

Farmington HIlls, MI, 48336

Ferndale Memorial Day Parade - May 27 at 10 a.m.

Intersection of Livernois Street and West Maplehurst Street

Ferndale, MI, 48220

Franklin Memorial Day Ceremony - May 27 at 11 a.m.

Franklin Cemetery

26298 Scenic Dr, Franklin, MI 48025

Hazel Park Memorial Day Festival & Parade- May 24-27

Parade on May 27 starts at 10 a.m.

Hazel Park Junior High School

22770 Highland Ave #1803, Hazel Park, MI, 48030

Highland - Memorial Day Ceremonies at local cemeteries

Conducted by highland-White Lake-Milford VFW Post 9914

For more information, please call (248) 887-9914

Holly Memorial Day Ceremony- May 27 at 1 p.m.

Great Lakes National Ceremony

4200 Belford Road, Holly, MI, 48442

Keego Harbor Memorial Day Parade - May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

2025 Beechmont Street, Keego Harbor, MI, 48320

Orion Veterans Memoral Day Ceremony, Run/Walk, and Parade in downtown Lake Orion - May 27

Race starts at 9 a.m.

Wreath Ceremony at 10 a.m.

Parade in downtown Lake Orion at 11 a.m.

Leonard Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony - May 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Lakeville Cemetery

825 Drahner Road, Leonard, MI, 48367

For more information, please call (248) 628-3086

Madison Heights Memorial Day Parade - May 25 at 10 a.m.

Huffman Park Area

400 W. Cowan, Madison Heights, 48071

Milford Memorial Day Parade - May 27 at 11 a.m.

American Legion Hall Post 216

510 W Commerce Street, Milford, MI, 48381

Northville Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony - May 27 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Parade starts at Main Street, ends at Rural Hill Cemetery

Cemetery address: 215 W Seven Mile Road, Northville, MI, 48167

Novi Fuerst Field of Honor - May 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Fuerst Park Novi

45325 Ten Mile Road, Novi, MI, 48375

Ortonville Parade and Day Service- May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Parade starts at Old Town Hall, ends at Ortonville Cemetery with Civil War reenactors

For more information, please call (248) 627-1065.

Oxford Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony - May 27 at 10 a.m.

Starts at Oxford Centennial Park and ends at Ridgelawn Cemetery

For more information, please call (248) 628-2543.

Rochester/Rochester Hills Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade - May 27 at 9 a.m.

Mount Avon Cemetery, 400 6th Street, Rochester, MI, 48307

Royal Oak Memorial Day Parade- May 27 at 9 a.m.

Main Street, from Lincoln to Centennial Commons

South Lyon Memoral Day Parade - May 27 at 9 a.m.

Startsat Bartlett Elementary, ends at South Lyon Cemetery

Southfield Memorial Day Ceremony - May 27 at 9 a.m.

City Hall, 26000 Evergreen Road, Southfield, MI, 48076

Sylvan Lake Memorial Day Parade - May 27 at 11 a.m.

Starts at City Hall, ends at Memorial Park

Troy Memorial Day Events - May 24-27

White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, 621 W Long Lake Road, Troy, MI, 48098

Memorial Day Ceremonyis May 27 at 10 a.m.

Walled Lake Memorial Day Parade - May 27 at 11 a.m.

Begins at Walled Lake City Hall, 1499 E West Maple Road, Wallked Lake, MI. 48390

Waterford Memorial Day Parade - May 27 at 10 a.m.

Starts at Dixie Highway and Sashabaw Road

White Lake Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast- May 27 at 8:30 a.m.

The White Lake Inn, 3955 Ormond Road, White Lake Charter Township, MI, 48383