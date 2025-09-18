Men can get free health screenings at event on September 20 at Detroit's Ford Field

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Field in Detroit is about to transform into a site for free health screenings for men 18 years and older — and they don't even have to have health insurance to participate.

Men's health event happening at Detroit's Ford Field

The 15th annual event will happen on September 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and it's hosted by the Michigan Men's Health Foundation.

“Far too often, men avoid going to the doctor and don’t recognize and prioritize their physical and mental health,” said Dr. Michael Lutz, president and founder of the Michigan Men’s Health Foundation, in a statement. “This is an opportunity to sit down with medical experts, one-on-one, and ask any questions you have, free of charge, in a very cool environment at Ford Field.”

The foundation says the health screenings and tests are able to happen in partnership with Corewell Health, Henry Ford Health, Wayne Health, Wren Laboratories and others.

The services available include: vital screenings, bloodwork, vaccinations, HIV testing, oral cancer and dental checks, vision screenings, skin cancer screenings, vein dopplers, foot screenings, colorectal cancer FIT kits, posture and spine evaluation, kidney screenings and mental health evaluations.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.