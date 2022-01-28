Meningitis case prompts antibiotic distribution in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University and health officials are distributing antibiotics to people who attended a fraternity party after a person at the party tested positive for bacterial meningitis.

The Ingham County Health Department and the university are holding distribution clinics for the antibiotic tablets Friday and Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the MSU Room on the third floor of the MSU Union Building in East Lansing.

They recommend that everyone who was present at the party receive the antibiotic within 14 days of exposure.

The Jan. 22 party was hosted by Sigma Beta Rho fraternity at Club Rush in East Lansing.