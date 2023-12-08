Menorah in the D event kicks off Hanukkah with increased security

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the first night of Hanukkah, the 13th annual Menorah in the D event was held in Detroit's Cadillac Square. This year saw not only a large crowd but also increased security.

"In the darkness, there’s light": That’s the message from Detroit’s Jewish community on the first night of Hanukkah.

“It's a difficult time and that's what I mean when I say there's darkness. Many people in the community do feel that way,” said Rabbi Kariel Shemtov, vice president and executive director of Chabad Lubavitch. "It's a very special night where we can all come together and light a candle — a candle of hope, a candle of light, a candle of warmth. That's what we need right now. And the darker it gets, the more we need the candle.”

Shemtov led the crowd with hundreds in attendance including families like the Browns, and the Brodes.

“This year, it's extra special to bring the family down here with everything going on in the world," parent Michael Brown said. "We felt we needed to make a stand that we're proud and it’s a special holiday to be together as a family.”

“Being able to come home and be with my family for the first night of Hanukkah, it's really special to be surrounded by a great group of Jews in Detroit,” Lauren Brown added.

“It's really meaningful, especially this year to see people coming out when it could be easier to hide and do what you think is safe,” attendee Amy Brode said.

Brode brought a young man from Israel who’s spending a gap year in his studies in the United States. He’s been following the war from metro Detroit, arriving before Oct. 7.

“It's not easy," Israeli Itay Nussbaum said. "My friends are in the army right now. My family’s in a bomb shelter most of the time.”

The ongoing war with Hamas was a focus during the event. For the first time, a delegation from Israel was brought in as lamplighters. Both Ella Bell Ami and Yair Mosses from Israel each held pictures of their fathers. Both men are still being held captive by Hamas.

Meanwhile outside the event, protesters with Jewish Voice for Peace Detroit marched behind the stage holding signs and shouting "ceasefire now." Law enforcement followed closely behind and had a larger presence than usual both inside and outside the event. All attendees went through security before entering.

“We feel really safe and comfortable down here," Michael Brown said. "They did a great job, and they check everybody as they come in.”

“We're grateful and appreciative, but sad that we need it," Brode said. "It's definitely notable.”

As the first day of Hanukkah begins, Jewish metro Detroiters say they hope the light of the menorah shines bright — not just for them but all across the city.

“We are taught that deep within us, we have the power in our soul and our heart to share the light," Shemtov said. "That's the message of Hanukkah that is important to share for each and every one of us.”

Menorah in the D will be holding other events all across the state and in metro Detroit throughout Hanukkah.

