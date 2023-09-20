(WXYZ) — Happy fall or happy late summer!?

Well, astronomical fall starts this Saturday, but we're already in meteorological fall. So what is the difference?

Met Minute: What's the difference between astronomical and meteorological fall?

Meteorological fall starts September 1 and goes all the way until November 30.

During these three months, our days get shorter faster, and our temperatures get cooler. It's also a time set up so that scientists are able to notice any change in the overall patterns from year to year.

Now, astronomical fall starts this Saturday, kicking off at 2:50 a.m. Who's going to be up for it? Not me. But this is the time when the sun's direct rays are right over the Earth's equator.

An astronomical fall goes all the way until December 20 or 21, when the sun's direct rays go over the Tropic of Capricorn, and that's when we have the start of winter.

So maybe you want to celebrate astronomical fall as the start of fall this Saturday, or if you want to celebrate already, you are in meteorological fall.

So I'll just say, happy fall, everyone!

