Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2022. Irish regulators on Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023 hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines and banned the company from forcing European users to agree to seeing personalized ads based on their online activity. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 08, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Microsoft and Meta have released initiatives designed to help voters know when they see a political ad containing altered images, video or audio.

Meta owns Facebook and Instagram and says it will put labels on political ads created using artificial intelligence.

The policy announced Wednesday by Meta goes into effect Jan. 1 and will apply worldwide.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has unveiled new tools intended to help voters and candidates know if ads have been altered.

Tech companies have been criticized for not doing more to address the risks of AI-generated content that could mislead voters. Lawmakers in Washington are holding a hearing Wednesday on deepfake images.

