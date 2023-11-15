Metallica donates $100K to Detroit charities following weekend concerts

Metallica donated $100,000 to several Detroit charities following the band's shows at Ford Field in Detroit over the weekend.

The band's charity, All Within My Hands, donated a combined $100,000 to Gleaners Food Bank, Alternatives for Girls, and The Farmlink Project.

The charity donated $35,000 to Gleaners, which helps provide households with access to sufficient, nutritious food and other resources in five metro Detroit counties: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, and Monroe.

Alternatives for Girls also received $35,000. The organization helps girls and young women experiencing homelessness and other risks to avoid violence, early pregnancy and exploitation.

The Farmlink Project received $30,000. They are a national organization fighting to help get people access to food they need and connect farmers to food banks. They have joined Metallica on every stop of the M72 World Tour to connect catering to local organizations that could use the surplus food.