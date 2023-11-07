Metallica M72 World Tour in Detroit: Everything you need to know about both shows

Legendary rock band Metallica will be in Detroit for two shows this weekend on its much-anticipated M72 World Tour.

Think of these as separate shows. As the band said, it's "No Repeat Weekend. 2 Nights. 2 different opening acts, in the round at the 50-yard line."

The tour is covering just 22 cities over the course of two years, and this is the final show for the band on the tour until they head to Germany in May 2024.

Thousands of people from across the country are expected to come to Detroit for the show. If you're heading to the concert, here's everything you need to know.

What time is the show?

Doors open for the concert at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and the show starts at 6 p.m., according to the Ford Field website.

Who is opening?

As we said, the shows are completely different. On Friday, Pantera and Mammoth WVH will open for the concert. On Sunday, it will be Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

Where to park

Parking will be available in Ford Field lots for $50, and you can pre-purchase parking on the Ford Field website. There are also plenty of options for parking throughout Downtown Detroit.

You can also park at different bars in the city and take a shuttle

Prohibited and permitted items

The venue has a list of items that are prohibited and items that are permitted after inspection. You can view the list below.