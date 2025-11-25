(WXYZ) — Cameras across Michigan and several other states captured a meteor in the sky early Sunday morning, according to NASA.

According to Bill Cooke, the lead of NASA's Meteor Environments Office at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, said there were more than 40 eyewitnesses in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Indiana who filed reports.

See video of the meteor below. Video from Tecumseh, Michigan

Meteor captured over Northern Michigan early Sunday disintegrated 46 miles above Lake Huron, NASA says

The fireball was seen over Northern Michigan at 5:29 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23, according to Cooke.

An analysis of the accounts and cameras in the area showed that the meteor first became visible 62 miles above Hubbard Lake, north of Barton City, Michigan.

Cooke said that the meteor was moving a bit northeast at 98,500 miles per hour and traveled 82 miles through the upper atmosphere before disintegrating 46 miles above Lake Huron.

"This event appears to have been caused by a small comet fragment and was not part of any currently active meteor shower," NASA said. "It was too small and too fast to have dropped any meteorites into Lake Huron."